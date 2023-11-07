Jewish KU fraternity responds to vandalism of Israeli flag displayed at its house

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Police Department is investigating the vandalism of an Israeli flag displayed by a Jewish fraternity near the University of Kansas campus.

“I mean, honestly, it’s just disheartening,” said Alpha Epsilon Pi member Spencer Gibbs. “We’re here showing our pride for the people of Israel and our brothers and sisters fighting over there.”

The fraternity, Alpha Epsilon Pi, said in a statement posted to Instagram:

Last night, at 10:20 PM, the AEPi fraternity was shaken to its core as we discovered a heinous act of hate on our property. The flags proudly hanging in front of our house were callously cut down and defaced. The American flag was left discarded on the ground, and the Israeli flag was discovered a block away, torn to shreds. This malicious act of vandalism has been promptly reported to local law enforcement, and they are taking all necessary measures to address this despicable crime.





In recent weeks, campuses across the United States have witnessed a distressing surge in acts of intimidation and insult targeting Jewish students. However, it is both shocking and profoundly disheartening to see such an incident occur right here at the University of Kansas and on our very own property.







We firmly believe that the actions of a few do not represent the broader spirit of our University of Kansas community. We are united by a common bond of love, support, and mutual respect for one another, and we remain resolute in upholding our proud Jewish identity as a resilient fraternity on this campus.







We extend our heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support we have received from parents, alumni, friends, and the wider community. Together, we pray for brighter and more harmonious days ahead. Alpha Epsilon Pi on Instagram

The fraternity is working to replace the flags and mechanisms destroyed Sunday night.

“We are not going to be hateful,” Gibbs said. “The Jewish people for thousands of years have prospered and been enlightened through our darkest times, and this is only going to make us stronger and make us come together even more.”

Rabbi Zalman Tiechtel, who has been a part of the Lawrence community for 18 years, said this act represents a small group of “people filled with hate,” rather than the campus community as a whole.

“We are following closely what is happening on campuses across the country, but when it came here to our backyard, to our home, to our front yard, it really touched our hearts and hit home very deeply,” Tiechtel said.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the University of Kansas' chancellor, Douglas A. Girod, and provost, Barbara A. Bichelmeyer, said the following:

Yesterday, university officials learned of a disturbing incident that took place Sunday night at the Alpha Epsilon Pi off-campus fraternity house. An Israeli flag was cut down from a flagpole outside the house, torn up and later found a block away. The American flag was found on the ground near the flagpole. The incident was reported to the Lawrence Police Department, and they are investigating.





Although the police investigation is still ongoing, world events and increasing reports of antisemitism across the United States make it reasonable to conjecture that this was an act intended to intimidate members of our Jewish community.







To members of our campus community, we want to reiterate that our mission and vision call us to build a caring community and to reject hate in all its forms. It is important that every member of our community feels safe, respected, and that they belong.







We encourage anyone to immediately report acts of intimidation, vandalism or threatening behavior to law enforcement or to the university's Office of Civil Rights & Title IX.

