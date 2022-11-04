Jewish organizations release 2022 "Antisemitism in Schools" survey results

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Jewish Community Relations Bureau and the American Jewish Committee Kansas City released the latest results for its "Antisemitism in Schools" survey.

The organizations say the survey looks to learn more about the experiences of Jewish middle and high school students in the area, as well as create programs and resources to help.

Of the 83 responses, 81% of Jewish students said they had experienced or witnessed at least one form of antisemitism in schools, and that number jumps even higher for situations on social media.

In addition, 35% of students said antisemitism has increased a lot or somewhat in schools in the past two years, and 75% of students say antisemitism is somewhat, or a serious problem in their schools.

To read the full results, head to jcrbajc.org

.