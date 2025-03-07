Watch Now
JoCo health officials issue advisory to hydraulic fluid spill at I-35 and Lamar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment issued a public health advisory Friday following a hydraulic fluid leak.

Health officials say a vehicle belonging to a contractor working on the Nelson Wastewater Improvement Project leaked the fluid on the bridge that carries Lamar Avenue over Interstate 35.

The leak prompted a public health advisory to residents and businesses in the area.

Motorists should be prepared for periodic closures of the Lamar Avenue bridge as crews work to clean up the spill.

Crews from the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department and the Environmental Protection Agency have also been alerted to the spill.

Health officials say there is no impact to the public water system and “there are no other anticipated risks to public health at this time.”

