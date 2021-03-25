Joe's KC, King's Hawaiian partner for tropical take on Z-Man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You probably thought the Joe’s KC Z-Man sandwich couldn’t get any better, right?

Well, that opinion might be swayed with a new creation from the beloved barbecue joint and a national brand known for its sweet breads.

Joe’s KC and King’s Hawaiian have teamed up to make the “King’s Hawaiian Z-Man.”

The new twist on a KC favorite includes pulled pork and chopped pineapple in a sweet, spicy glaze. That’s topped with provolone cheese, crispy onion rings and barbecue sauce, served on King’s Hawaiian sliced and toasted bread.

The King’s Hawaiian Z-Man will be available April 1 through April 30 at all Joe’s KC locations, and nationwide via Goldbelly , a service that ships regional favorites nationwide.

