Johnson County 6 by 6 Ready to Read program returns for its 15th year

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — The Johnson County Library is passing the mic to families of all backgrounds by helping them learn six pre-reading skills and better prepare Kansas children for early education.

It is all part of the library's6 by 6 Ready to Read program which launched 15 years ago in partnership with the Public Library Association.

The program encourages families to engage in activities by checking out workshops, story times, and take-home kits to reinforce those skills.

"We launched our 6 by 6 Ready to Read program in 2009, and for the last 15 years we've had so much fun doing story times and other events and we have these great tools that parents can use at home," said Elissa Andre, marketing and communications manager with Johnson County Library.

6 by 6 is available in both Spanish and English and can help non-Spanish speakers learn a new language.

"We're a library, so we want to reach people where they are, we also recognize that a lot of our patrons are bilingual, and even if you already speak English really well, and you want your child to be exposed to literature in Spanish or if you are still learning the language. It's a great opportunity to learn alongside your kids," said Andre.

Next week, the Johnson County Library will be celebrating its early literacy week, each branch will have giveaways and story times.

—