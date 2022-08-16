Johnson County among 9 Kansas counties that will recount Amendment 2 votes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County is among nine counties in Kansas that will recount the votes cast for Amendment 2.

A Republican activist was raising money for a complete recount of votes cast by Kansans for Amendment 2.

While she didn't secure the money for a full recount, she did raise just under $120,000 and "requested to scale back her recount from all 105 counties in Kansas" to just recounts in nine counties, according to a spokesperson for the Kansas Secretary of State's Office.

Johnson County is among the nine, along with Crawford, Douglas, Harvey, Jefferson, Lyon, Sedgwick, Shawnee and Thomas counties.

Those counties can begin hand recounting the ballots in the Value Them Both constitutional amendment.

The Value Them Both constitutional amendment failed at the polls by nearly 20 points.

