Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Johnson County among 9 Kansas counties that will recount Amendment 2 votes

Election 2022-Kansas-Abortion
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Hanna/AP
In this photo from Friday, July 8, 2022, a sign in a yard in Olathe, Kansas, promotes a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution to allow legislators to further restrict or ban abortion. Supporters call the measure "Value Them Both," arguing that it protects both unborn children and the women carrying them. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Election 2022-Kansas-Abortion
Posted at 7:29 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 20:29:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County is among nine counties in Kansas that will recount the votes cast for Amendment 2.

A Republican activist was raising money for a complete recount of votes cast by Kansans for Amendment 2.

While she didn't secure the money for a full recount, she did raise just under $120,000 and "requested to scale back her recount from all 105 counties in Kansas" to just recounts in nine counties, according to a spokesperson for the Kansas Secretary of State's Office.

Johnson County is among the nine, along with Crawford, Douglas, Harvey, Jefferson, Lyon, Sedgwick, Shawnee and Thomas counties.

Those counties can begin hand recounting the ballots in the Value Them Both constitutional amendment.

The Value Them Both constitutional amendment failed at the polls by nearly 20 points.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock