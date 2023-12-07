Johnson County announces plan to merge call centers for mental health, 911 dispatchers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Next Tuesday could mark an important milestone in the collaboration of mental health and 911 dispatchers in Johnson County, Kansas.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, county leaders are hosting an open house to mark the merging of call takers of Johnson County’s Mental Health Center and Emergency Services into one centralized location.

County officials hope having workers from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline be in same space as the county’s 911 dispatchers will allow the two workers to “collaborate closely when a call would benefit from a mental health response.”

The move is part of a broader awareness of the role mental health dispatchers can play in emergency situations.

More information on Johnson County’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available online.

Anyone in need of mental health assistance can call 988.

