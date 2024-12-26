Johnson County Chairman Mike Kelly reflects on 2024, looks ahead to 2025

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.

As we prepare to tie a bow onto 2024 and begin the new year, the chairman of the Johnson County Board of Commissioners, Mike Kelly, shared the highs and lows of 2024 and called 2025, “A year of preparation.”

The year 2024 was a year filled with change and conversation for Johnson County.

“As we looked into 2024, we realized there was a great opportunity to expand upon some of the services we were already providing, but also trying to start filling the gaps,” said Chairman Kelly.

Kelly said issues like property taxes and housing both remain top of mind.

Tim Hellhake Johnson County Chairman Mike Kelly

“The first permanent shelter, 24/7, 365, for adults in our community, didn't quite get there,” said Kelly. “The need has always existed. It is increasing, but we're actually having the conversation, and people are bringing solutions to the table.”

New developments are not slowing down as we head into the new year either.

“Lots of sharp scissors this year in Johnson County,” he added.

Kelly says projects like 69 Highway and Panasonic will change the face of the county.

“The economic impact that that's already having in the northwestern part of Johnson County is immense, and that'll continue to be a hallmark in the future of our county's economy,” said Kelly.

Olivia Acree Johnson County

He says the county wants to keep filling the gaps and believes 2025 will bring new investments to county health.

“We are bringing together not only the department of health and environment, but mental health and aging and human aging and human services co locating these branches together… to find synergies between various services,” said Kelly.

As we look to the near future, Kelly says there’s one event that will dominate many of the conversations at the county level: The 2026 world cup.

“We need to be able to recognize the impact that not only all the visitors are going to have, but how we're going to maintain just the day-to-day life in the meantime,” said Kelly. “So, 2025 is about preparations.”