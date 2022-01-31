Johnson County Commission Chair Ed Eilert won’t seek re-election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ed Eilert, the long-time chairman of the Johnson County Commission, announced Monday he will not seek re-election this fall.

Eilert has served as chairman for the last 12 years. Before that, he served on the commission as a representative of the 4th District. Before his time on the county commission, Eilert served as Mayor of Overland Park for 24 years.

"I want to say a special “Thank You” to the thousands of dedicated volunteers who serve our county and communities in all the different ways that make our county a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” Eilert said Monday in a statement. “After the first meeting in January, 2023, I will miss working with our excellent county staff and their committeeman to quality decision making in government and our elected officials who share that commitment. What they do is important to provide good government for all of us.”

Over the last handful of years, Eilert has presided over a county commission that has grappled with difficult decisions over how best to respond to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A primary to narrow the field of possible successors to Eilert is set for Aug. 2, 2022, with the general election to determine a winner set for Nov. 8.

Several candidates have already filed for chair, including current Commissioners Shirley Allenbrand and Charlotte O’Hara, Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly and former Kansas Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer.

