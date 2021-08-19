Johnson County Commissioners review gunfire policies in unincorporated areas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Commission will review policies regrading firearms and gunfire in unincorporated areas of the county Thursday morning.

Last month, the KSHB 41 I-Team found the Keys family's life was significantly affected by gunfire in their Stilwell, Kansas, neighborhood.

Stray bullets from a group of college students shooting nearby struck their home. One even ricocheted off a framed document and into a cart containing the kids' art supplies in their play room.

Their story is one of an increasing number of reports.

In March 2020, Jamie Lingner urged shooters to consider where their bullets land after stray gunfire nearly hit her daughter .

Lingner was driving in Spring Hill when a bullet pierced her SUV. Her daughter had been leaning forward in her car seat and turned around to find the bullet behind her.

The Board of County Commissioners made an official statement in September urging the responsible discharge of firearms in unincorporated areas, and the sheriff's office launched an educational effort.

The efforts didn't have significant impact on the frequency of incidents, Johnson County officials said.

Because of this, Resolution 052-21 was introduced for discussion at Thursday's agenda review.

The resolution gives the Johnson County Sheriff's Office the authority to cite people (on a non-criminal basis) for "careless and dangerous use of guns."

People would be liable to citation if they fire a gun and they bullet lands outside their property line or the property line of land on which they have permission to shoot.

People are not in code violation if bullets fall on their own land, or on land on which they have permission to shoot.

Fines for the offense could range from $500 to $1,000.

The resolution also makes exemptions for cases in which a person fires a weapon in defense of their life, and for law enforcement officers shooting their firearms in the line of duty.

Commissioners are expected to vote on the resolution next week.

