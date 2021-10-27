Johnson County Community College Board of Trustee member resigns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Angelina Lawson, a member of the Board of Trustees for the Johnson County Community College, resigned last Thursday, Oct. 21.

A release from the college said Lawson left to "pursue other opportunities."

The change will go into effect on Oct. 31.

Lawson had served on the board since 2018 and has been involved in the process to choose a new president of the school.

“I am honored to have served on the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees and honored to have been a part of the process to choose the next president of our College," she said in the release.

Her term was set to end on Dec. 31, so her seat will remain vacant until filled in the November genreal election. New members will be sworn in on Jan. 20, 2022.