Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Johnson County crash near Gardner turns fatal

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File/KSHB
police lights
Police Lights
Posted at 8:45 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 10:24:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: April 12, 9:20a.m.: The Sheriff's department is now reporting one person was killed and three other people were injured in the crash. They are planning on a press conference before noon, where we expect to learn more information.

At least one person was killed in a crash in Johnson County Monday morning.

The crash happened near 175th Street and Four Corners west of Gardner just before 8:30 a.m.

Police said four vehicles were involved. Along with the fatality, four other people have been injured, including a child.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!