Johnson County crash near Gardner turns fatal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: April 12, 9:20a.m.: The Sheriff's department is now reporting one person was killed and three other people were injured in the crash. They are planning on a press conference before noon, where we expect to learn more information.

At least one person was killed in a crash in Johnson County Monday morning.

The crash happened near 175th Street and Four Corners west of Gardner just before 8:30 a.m.

Police said four vehicles were involved. Along with the fatality, four other people have been injured, including a child.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.