Johnson County DA opens investigation into Lenexa tax prep business

Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - A portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New York. Taxpayers will get fatter standard deductions for 2023 and all seven federal income tax bracket levels will be revised upward as the government allows people to shield more of their money from taxation because of persistently high inflation. For couples who file jointly for tax year 2023, the standard deduction increases to $27,700 up $1,800 from tax year 2022, the IRS announced. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Posted at 3:35 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 16:35:21-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lenexa tax prep business is under investigation just days before the 2024 tax filing deadline.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said Wednesday his office has received “several complaints” regarding CA Analytic LLC, a company operated by Charles Allen.

A spokesperson said the complaints allege Allen’s business has “failed to provide tax preparation services to the consumers and failed to return their financial documents.”

The company’s offices are located in an office building at 8725 Rosehill Road, Suite No. 480.

Howe’s office is asking consumers to contact the Consumer Hotline at 913-715-3003 if they have been unable to retrieve their financial documents from the firm.

