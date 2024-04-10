Johnson County DA opens investigation into Lenexa tax prep business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lenexa tax prep business is under investigation just days before the 2024 tax filing deadline.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said Wednesday his office has received “several complaints” regarding CA Analytic LLC, a company operated by Charles Allen.

A spokesperson said the complaints allege Allen’s business has “failed to provide tax preparation services to the consumers and failed to return their financial documents.”

The company’s offices are located in an office building at 8725 Rosehill Road, Suite No. 480.

Howe’s office is asking consumers to contact the Consumer Hotline at 913-715-3003 if they have been unable to retrieve their financial documents from the firm.

—