Johnson County DA to release findings in Overland Park police foundation investigation

Ariel Rothfield
Posted at 9:50 AM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 10:50:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe plans to release the results of his investigation into the Overland Park Police Officers Foundation Tuesday.

KSHB 41 I-Team’s Jessica McMaster revealed questions about the financing of the foundation in a report in May 2022. At the time, four Overland Park police officers were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The purpose of the charity foundation is to help raise money for families of fallen officers, injured officers, education and community outreach. Although distinct from the Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police, the two organizations work together on some of their efforts.

Howe confirmed his office was investigating the matter in the May 2022 report but did not provide additional information at the time.

A press conference to discuss the findings of his investigation is set for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

