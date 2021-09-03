Johnson County Democratic Women political group receives threats, cancel meeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Democratic Women political group say they have been harassed by three individuals in the past two weeks.

Last week, the JCDW received a threatening phone call from an unknown number, according to Johnson County Democrats chair Deann Mitchell.

A different caller made numerous nuisance calls last week as well.

The Overland Park Police Department was notified of those two incidents but no police report was filed.

One threatening voicemail said, “You god*** devils ought to be tried for treason and executed on the Capitol steps on national TV,” according to ex officio member Anne Pritchett.

A third instance was reported this week.

On Thursday, a man called the JCDW office around 1 p.m. Overland Park Police Department spokesperson John Lacy said officers were told the man was "aggressive and loud."

Officers were dispatched to the JCDW office near W. 75th Street and Antioch Road where they made contact with the man.

The man told police a worker he spoke with at JCDW had used foul language and he was going to follow-up with the worker in person.

Police did not arrest the man and believe he may face mental health concerns.

Ian Shea-Cahir, former JOCO Dems presidential campaign worker, took to Twitter to express his dismay as he canceled the Sept. 2 meeting.

Shea-Cahir said he did not feel comfortable gathering after three people had harassed the JCDW in two weeks.

“This is where we are. The JoCo Democratic Women have to cancel meetings because of physical threats,” Shea-Cahir wrote. “This isn’t democracy. It’s insanity.”