Johnson County district attorney: Olathe police won't face charges in May shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said an Olathe police officer won't face charges in a May 26 shooting outside a restaurant.

The incident began when officers were sent out around 4:45 p.m. to Strips Chicken, a restaurant at 1110 Santa Fe Street.

An officer arrived at the parking lot of the restaurant and found Jesse Salazar in the driver's seat, according the district attorney's report.

The officer tried to wake Salazar by knocking on the car window and saw a gun on the passenger seat.

Eventually officers managed to wake Salazar up and told him to get out of the car, but he refused.

Salazar picked up the gun and pointed it in the direction of one of the officers, the report states. Then, one pf the officers shot Salazar in the abdomen.

Salazar got out of the car screaming and refused officer's commands to get on the ground, according to the report.

He ran to a nearby gas station and was arrested.

Police searched his car and found a handgun and drugs, including methamphetamine, LSD and heroin.

"The Olathe officer lawfully used deadly force to defend another officer against imminent threat of death or bodily harm," the statement from Howe said. "Therefore, the Olathe officer will not face criminal charges for the use of force that happened on May 26, 2021."