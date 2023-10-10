Johnson County domestic violence shelter sees uptick in calls for services

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and it's a time to recognize survivors and raise awareness about the devastating impact of domestic violence.

Domestic violence is a pattern of abusive behavior in any relationship used by one partner to gain or maintain power and control over another partner.

As Johnson County's only domestic violence shelter, Safehome says service calls and demand for their resources is at an uptick. According to the shelter's 2022 impact report, indicated calls to the shelter are up 68% from 2021. More than 2,600 people were given assistance last year, which is a 12% increased compared to the previous year. The shelter also provides legal advocacy for free and say advocates that work within district attorney's offices have seen a 71% increase in protection orders from 2021.

"It's a pandemic after the pandemic because during COVID, it was quiet, our clients were sheltering in place with their abusers and they didn't have the opportunity to reach out and now there is, everyone's back at work, the economy is flowing, people are working and they have the opportunity to reach out," explained Heidi Wooten, president and chief CEO of Safehome.

Wooten says while the pandemic may be over, the ripple effects can still be felt by survivors.

"I think, there's two major things happening after COVID, that is the increase in domestic violence at an all time high but it's also mental health issues," Wooten said. "Mental health issues in our community are extraordinarily high and that is a symptom of what was happening with COVID and mental health has always been an issue, but the severity of the mental health that we're seeing at this time is extremely concerning and can be dangerous."

Safehome says their shelter can house up to 60 people and currently have 24 adults and 22 children staying with them.