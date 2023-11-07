Johnson County Election Office expects voter turnout to meet or exceed 2021 election

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Advanced voting in Johnson County for the 2023 general election is off to a promising start.

According to Fred Sherman, Johnson County election commissioner, advanced voting is ahead of what it was two years ago.

"There's a lot of heated races throughout the county, in fact, we have over almost almost 99 different contests in the county and over almost 200 contestants, plus two questions on the ballot for the city of Shawnee, so there's a lot of majors to vote on," Sherman said.

Based on county records, voter turnout for 2021 was a little over 25%. Sherman says as of Monday, the county was seeing an 8% voter turnout, which is higher than what it was during that time in 2021.

"This is a nonpartisan election, so there are no party affiliations voting for any of the candidates," Sherman said.

As a rule of thumb, voters are being asked to preview their sample ballots, check with the county to ensure they're headed to the correct polling location and bring a valid photo ID.