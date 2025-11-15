Johnson County Election Office to recount votes for Prairie Village election question

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Board of Canvassers voted Saturday to move forward with a recount on an election question regarding the abandonment of Prairie Village's form of government.

The recount will be conducted by hand by a team of bipartisan election workers, according to the Johnson County Election Office.

In the original election , 9,010 votes were cast, with “No” receiving 5,842 votes and “Yes” receiving 3,168 votes.

A "no" vote was to maintain the existing form of government. A "yes" vote was to abandon the existing form of government.

The election office said it received a timely payment of a bond in accordance with Kansas law to cover the costs of the recount on Saturday morning.

The bond payment would be returned to the requester if the election result for the race is overturned after the recount.

The Board of Canvassers will meet again at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Johnson County Election Office, located at 2101 E. Kansas City Road in Olathe, to hear and certify the results of the recount.

