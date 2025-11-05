Prairie Village voters say 'no' to new form of city government

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including Overland Park, Prairie Village and Leawood. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

Voters in Prairie Village decided Tuesday on the future organization of the city's governing structure.

With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Prairie Village voters decided to maintain the current form of government 5,690 votes to 3,051 votes.

A "no" vote Tuesday meant the voter wanted to keep the current Mayor-Council form of Government.

A "yes" vote meant the voter wanted to abandon the current form of government.

According to the city's website, the mayor-council form of government is the oldest form of government in the state.

It's also what the city has used since it received its charter in 1951, the city website states.

The elected mayor presides at all council meetings and "has general supervisory responsibility over the business of the city."

The city also has a city administrator who is appointed by the mayor and approved by a majority of the city council, according to the city's website. The city administrator supervises all employees and departments.

