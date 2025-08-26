Johnson County finalizes $1.97 billion budget for 2026 with focus on essential services

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

Johnson County is preparing to adopt its $1.97 billion budget for 2026, marking a 1% increase over the previous year.

The proposed budget prioritizes maintaining essential services rather than launching new projects. County leaders say the focus is on infrastructure maintenance, including road repairs, bridge replacements, and aging wastewater system upgrades.

The general fund, which supports critical services like Med-Act emergency medical services and aging nutrition programs, will receive an $8.5 million increase. The county's capital improvement program totals $242 million, dedicated to replacing roads, bridges, and wastewater systems.

Budget Director Robin Symes said the county is maintaining a flat mill levy for 2026, meaning no tax rate increase. However, with property values rising approximately 6.5%, some homeowners may see slight changes in their tax bills.

"We have a growing community, we need to provide those services for them, roads, infrastructure and other services that when those people come into Johnson County, they're going to ask and need additional services," Symes said.

The county faces particular challenges with its aging population, which is growing faster than the overall population growth rate. This demographic shift increases demand for emergency medical services and meal programs.

"Med-Act number one priority in the county, again, getting that ambulance there when in a timely manner, and then also aging services. You know, our population, it's growing, but our aging residents, it's growing at a faster pace. And so we really need to be looking at those services that they need in the county and making sure that we maintain them," Symes said.

Despite inflationary pressures affecting everything from concrete to food costs, county officials say they're working to keep pace with demand without significantly impacting taxpayers. The county's debt payments are decreasing, which provides additional financial flexibility, and reserves remain strong.

The Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to adopt the budget Thursday at 9:30 a.m. At this stage in the process, commissioners can only decrease expenditures or taxes—they cannot increase them. Once adopted, the budget will be set for 2026.

