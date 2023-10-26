Johnson County first responders help horse out of mud Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After days of rain in the Kansas City-metro area, it's muddy out there.

First responders in Johnson County received a mud-related call this morning after a horse named Honey got stuck. Honey lives in between Olathe and Spring Hill, Kansas, which has recorded 4 to 5 inches of rain over the past three days, according to KSHB 41 meteorologist Cassie Wilson.

Fire District No. 1 of Johnson County A horse named Honey became stuck in mud Thursday morning in Johnson County, Kansas.

Just after 9:39 a.m., officials with Fire District No. 1 of Johnson County dispatched to the 18700 block of West 175th Street to assist Honey out of the mud.

In partnership with Animal Control from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and the Gardner Police Department, Honey made it out of the mud safely and unharmed.

Following the rescue, Honey was rewarded with a bucket of oats and snapped a photo with the first responders.

