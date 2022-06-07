Watch
Johnson County gives green light to solar facilities in unincorporated parts of county

Julio Cortez/AP
FILE - Farmland is seen with solar panels from Cypress Creek Renewables, Oct. 28, 2021, in Thurmont, Md. President Joe Biden plans to invoke the Defense Production Act to increase U.S. manufacturing of solar panels while declaring a two-year tariff exemption on panels from Southeast Asia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Posted at 4:28 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 17:28:42-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners voted Monday to allow Utility-Scale Solar Facilities within unincorporated Johnson County. The vote was 6-1.

This week's decision by commissioners comes at the same time battery manufacturer Panasonic is working to identify a location in the U.S. to continue building batteries for electric car manufacturer Tesla.

In a report last week in Reuters, the company is widely believed to be considering a location in either Kansas or Oklahoma, though exact sites in either state have not been officially confirmed.

The commissioners approved two amendments related to the approval of the solar facilities.

One of the amendments was a comprehensive plan for the solar facilities and the other was for zoning regulations for regulating solar facilities, and to adopt safety standards for Battery Energy Storage Facilities.

The resolutions will become effective in the next few weeks.

