Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Johnson County government will restrict employees' access to TikTok beginning Friday

TikTok
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Kiichiro Sato/AP
A logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
TikTok
Posted at 5:20 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 18:22:55-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County government will join other federal, state and local governments in restricting their employees' access to the popular social media platform TikTok.

The restrictions to TikTok on county networks by county employees begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 10, according to a county news release.

County officials reviewed TikTok access last summer and completed another review after December restrictions were announced by federal and state governments, the release states.

Employees who used TikTok to conduct county business will be allowed to access the site.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.