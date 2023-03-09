Johnson County government will restrict employees' access to TikTok beginning Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County government will join other federal, state and local governments in restricting their employees' access to the popular social media platform TikTok.

The restrictions to TikTok on county networks by county employees begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 10, according to a county news release.

County officials reviewed TikTok access last summer and completed another review after December restrictions were announced by federal and state governments, the release states.

Employees who used TikTok to conduct county business will be allowed to access the site.

