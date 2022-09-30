Watch Now
Johnson County health director leaving department in November

Posted at 9:27 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 22:27:58-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dr. Samni Areola, the current director for Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, is resigning from his position in November.

In an email to KSHB 41 News, a spokesperson for the department said Areola has accepted an offer outside of Johnson County.

Aerola joined the department in March of 2020, and helped lead the county through the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the course of the pandemic, Aerola held informational town halls to try and educate the public about the virus.

He also presented COVID-19 data to city and school officials to help guide decisions about masking and schools throughout the pandemic.

