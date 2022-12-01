Johnson County health experts see spike this month in respiratory viruses

Ask almost anyone and they'll tell you there's some kind of bug going around.

Charlie Hunt, interim director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, says it's there are three culprits.

"We're seeing a much earlier increase in respiratory illnesses," Hunt said. "Particularly influenza, RSV, and of course we still have COVID going on right now," he said.

Cases of those illnesses shot up a few weeks ago.

Hunt says in mid-November nearly 30% of Johnson County emergency room visits in were due to respiratory illness.

Flu cases made up ten% of that share, with respiratory viruses filling hospitals and doctor's offices earlier than expected.

“Influenza season typically peaks in February, you know January, February in this part of the country, so to see the activity so high this early is unusual," Hunt said.

"Some years influenza is worse than others," Hunt said. "And you know, so time will tell if this ends up being a really, really bad flu, but based on the trends it looks like it might be."

Hunt says RSV is hitting the young and elderly particularly hard.

He says the combination of all three viruses has been a challenge for some hospitals.

"The hospitals have been very publicly talking about the you know the challenges they’ve had," Hunt said. "How full their emergency departments have been, how full their hospitals are with people with these viruses," he said.

Hunt says RSV rates have gone down slightly from their peak around the 13th, but says they are still much higher than normal.

His advice on avoiding sickness may sound familiar, reminding people, "It’s basic public health measures that we talk about all the time," Hunt said. "And that’s good handwashing, it’s covering coughs and sneezes and when people are ill they need to stay home to avoid exposing others.”

