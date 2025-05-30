Johnson County health officials lift advisory near Leawood wastewater treatment facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment lifted a public health advisory Friday after an overflow incident at the Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility.

Water quality test results indicate that bacteria levels have returned to normal, according to JCDHE.

The advisory issued Thursday by JCDHE affected residents and businesses located near the treatment facility at 10701 Lee Blvd. in Leawood.

Officials identified the overflow at around 9:15 a.m. Thursday. It has since been resolved.

The cause of the overflow was said to be an operational failure during routine maintenance.

—