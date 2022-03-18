Watch
Johnson County house fire leaves 3 with minor injuries

KSHB 41
Firefighters were at a house on Lakeshore Drive on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Posted at 7:28 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 09:21:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters were at a house fire on Lakeshore Drive in Johnson County early Friday morning that left three people with minor injuries.

Chief Todd Maxton of the Northwest Consolidated Fire District in De Soto told KSHB 41 News that two residents of the home were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Maxton also said that a firefighter was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, smoke and the fire were visible, and Maxton said significant damage has been done to the house.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

