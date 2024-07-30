Johnson County Housing Voucher Program revamps their waitlist to better serve families

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County. If you have a story idea to share, send Olivia an email.

Johnson County is getting ready to open their Housing Choice Voucher Program. This program is for people that need rent assistance in Johnson County. When they open the waitlist this year, they’ll be doing things a little different than last.

Last year, they took more than 1,400 applicants but didn’t have the success rate they hoped for. It was around 11%. Whereas this year, they’ll take the first 600 applicants with the hope that they can improve their success rate.

As rent prices rise, Heather McNeive, the Johnson County Housing Service Director, explained how vouchers can help.

“Rents in Johnson County have gone up between 16 and 26% in the last two years. That really dramatically impacts the lowest income families in our community, and those are the folks we're trying to serve with this section eight program,” said Heather McNeive, Johnson County Housing Service Director.

If you want to apply, know that that the program prefers people that live or work in Johnson County, and commonly applicants that are elderly, disabled, and survivors of domestic violence.

If accepted, a voucher will cover 60-70% of monthly rent. However, Johnson County has a shortage of housing options that will accept vouchers.

“I really hope for an expansion of affordable units in our community. There's a dramatic shortage. The demand is very high, and the supply is very low. We need to see more intentional affordable housing development in Johnson County,” said McNeive.

Other metro communities like Kansas City, MO and Lawrence have source of income protection, so all landlords accept vouchers. Johnson County doesn’t have that protection but offers landlords incentives to help people find a safe place to live.

The voucher waitlist opens Wednesday at 9 am. McNeive wants people to remember you never need to put in any credit card info to get on a waitlist or hire a lawyer to move up the list. The best thing to do is follow the county’s instructions.

