Johnson County, Kansas, average home values increase 6.5% in 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Appraiser's Office announced new data Thursday showing that the average residential property value increased by 6.5 percent this year.

A map of average increases by zip code shows the area of the county inside of the Interstate 35, Interstate 435, Wyandotte County border and State Line had the most consistent areas of increase.

The far southeastern parts of the county and parts of Olathe near I-35 and W 151st Street had the highest increases, averaging between nine and 11.69 percent.

Several other areas had average increases of less than four percent, including the south-central and northwest parts of the county, as well as zip codes adjacent to U.S. 69 Highway in southern Overland Park.

Johnson County Government

“While the market overall remains stable, increases in property values and the average sale price demonstrate that residents and business continue to see Johnson County as a desirable place to live and work,” Interim County Appraiser Kara Endicott said Thursday. “The increase in building permits is also an emerging sign that the residential real estate market is beginning to regain confidence.”

The average value of a home in Johnson County now stands at $508,000. The average selling price of new and existing homes in 2024 was $557,000. The average selling price of a new home in Johnson County last year was nearly $800,000.

Johnson County Government

“Appraised values are driven by sales prices. We know that a $508,000 home isn’t easily accessible for new college graduates, young families, retirees or first responders,” Board of County Commissioners Chairman Mike Kelly said at Thursday’s presentation. “If we want to lower the price of housing, we need to increase supply by building more units.”

Johnson County considers an affordable house to cost $300,000 or less. Since 2018, the number of homes in that category has dropped by 75 percent, from 98,851 units to 24,657 units.

Johnson County Government

At the same time, the number of homes in Johnson County valued at more than $1.1 million increased in the last year by more than 21 percent, from 5,642 units in 2024 to 6,832 units in 2025.

Johnson County Government

As part of Thursday’s presentation, the appraiser’s office noted the county experienced more than $1 billion in new commercial construction, nearly doubling the highest figure from previous years.

“We are experiencing tremendous commercial growth in Johnson County,” Kelly said. “This historical economic investment is good for everyone. The more we can grow our tax base, through both commercial and residential development, the more we can spread out the property taxes necessary to fund our quality services.”

