Johnson County, Kansas, commissioners adopt formal definition of antisemitism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners Thursday unanimously passed a resolution adopting a working definition of antisemitism.

The board approved the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's working definition, while recognizing an increasing number of incidents in the region and nation.

"Antisemitism has no place in Johnson County, and it is contrary to the values of a democratic society,” County Commission Chairman Mike Kelly said. “With this action today, we hope that more of our residents will be able to identify this increasingly prevalent issue when it occurs and take steps to combat it.”

Commissioners passed the resolution after hearing a presentation last week from the Jewish Community Relations Bureau. The American Jewish Committee spoke on the issue that put forward the definition for consideration.

The county joins four cities in Johnson County and other state and local governments who have passed similar measures, including the city of Kansas City, Missouri, and the state of Kansas.

