Johnson County, Kansas, commissioners call special executive session over ‘security of county operations’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Board of County Commissioners has called a last-minute special executive session Monday afternoon to discuss the “security of county operations.”

Before 9 a.m. Monday, a county spokesperson emailed out information about the session, which is set for 3 p.m. and is initially scheduled to last 90 minutes.

There was no additional information regarding any imminent threats to the security of county operations. The spokesperson said in the email that while deliberations in the executive session are considered confidential, the board could take action when it returns to open session following the executive session.

Earlier this month, county officials said they were reviewing any possible breach of election worker information following the arrest and charging of an executive of the firm Konnech Corporation. The firm helps jurisdictions manage election worker systems.

