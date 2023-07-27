Johnson County, Kansas, District Attorney Steve Howe to seek re-election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County, Kansas, District Attorney Steve Howe announced Thursday he plans to seek re-election next year.

A primary election for the office is set for next August, with the general election scheduled for November 2024.

“My priority has been and always will be to keep the office singularly focused on public safety, not politics,” Howe said Thursday in a release announcing his campaign. “The rule of law applies to everyone — and our quality of life is dependent on its strong and equal enforcement.”

Howe was first elected as the lead prosecutor of Kansas’ largest county in 2008. He won re-election in 2012 and 2016 as no opponent surfaced.

He was most-recently re-elected in 2020, narrowly defeating challenger Zach V. Thomas, 51.73 to 48.16 percent of the vote.

