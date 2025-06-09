Johnson County, Kansas, mom, nurse practitioner questions what's next if Medicaid cuts pass

LENEXA, Kan. — A Johnson County, Kansas, mother of four children with brain injuries has concerns about proposed Medicaid cuts in President Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" that she said could impact her family's care and her livelihood.

House Republicans passed the spending bill, which, according to the Congressional Budget Office, would cut Medicaid by $793 billion over 10 years. The bill is now in the Senate's hands.

Ryan Jolly, who lives in Lenexa, is both a parent of children who depend on Medicaid services and a psychiatric nurse practitioner whose business relies on the program. She's also an ambassador with Little Lobbyists.

"I will have to close my business and leave the workforce in order to be able to provide the care that my children require to do crazy things like live," Jolly said.

Jolly's family is the product of adoption and foster care. She said she's taken in around 50 children, with four now part of what she calls her "forever family."

U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO) has expressed support for changes to the program, saying, "I do think there's opportunities for reform with waste, fraud and abuse."

However, not all Republicans support the cuts. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley published an op-ed in the New York Times last month warning against Medicaid cuts, though he has since clarified he does support work requirements.

Jolly acknowledges that improvements can be made to the system.

"In any organization of any size, there's some fraud, there's some waste, and there's probably some abuse," Jolly said.

But her main concern is what happens after cuts are made.

"You want to take things away from people that rely on them. What's your plan?" Jolly said.

She hopes others will recognize that anyone could find themselves needing these services unexpectedly.

"Your four-year-old that's playing soccer on the Pee Wee team and takes a hard hit, might need this care," she said. "Eventually, your football player in high school that takes a hard tumble might end up quadriplegic, like my son, and need this level of care."

