Johnson County Library seeking volunteers to grow English language learner courses

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Johnson County Library is looking for volunteers to help teach their English Language Learner classes and engage in conversation with their students.

"Libraries are about access and we want everyone to feel at home here regardless of whether English is your first, second, or third language. We offer so many different resources and just want this to be a place where you feel welcome," said Elissa Andre, External Communication Manager for Johnson County Library.

The free program started in 2007 at the Oak Park Library, by librarian Christine Peterson who saw a need for English language courses in Johnson County. Over the years, the program has expanded and is offered at the Central Resource Library on Saturday's and online. Beginner, intermediate, and advanced courses are currently being offered and aspiring ELL students must undergo an interview to gauge their English proficiency. According to Andre, people are routinely placed on a wait list due to the program's demand and popularity.

"We have a wait list every trimester," explained Andre, "we just don't have space for because we don't have volunteers, and if we get more, then we can add more classes and help everybody."

ELL volunteers are not required to have a teaching background and can get started by contacting the library.

Data from the Mid-American Regional Councilshows Johnson County is the largest county in Kansas with nearly a quarter of its residents representing people of color.

"I've lived in different parts of the USA and I've seen a lot of diversity, but I haven't seen so many people come out together in one place to kind of learn something together as a diverse group," said Madhavi Menon, English language volunteer.

Menon has students whose native language is Korean, Spanish, Chinese, and more. The Indian born volunteer says the classes also serve as a way to highlight different cultures and learn how to communicate with people of all backgrounds.

"We've mimed things, we've kind of walked around describing things and enact things sometimes," said Menon. "We have people that speak the same language in class and so they can translate for each other and when that doesn't happen, there's always Google Translator."

