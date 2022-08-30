Johnson County Mental Health Center, and BestyBnb partner find temporary foster homes for pets.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Those seeking services or care with the Johnson County Mental Health Center (JCMHC) will no longer need to worry about who will take care of their furry friends.

JCMHC is partnering with BestyBnB, a Kansas City area technology platform company that finds temporary foster homes for pets, to find a safe space for its clients' pets to stay.

The pets will stay with trained and screened caregivers in the Kansas City area for 30 days or less.

Friends of JCMHC, a nonprofit supporting the mental health center, is covering costs for the service. The nonprofit will also cover essential pet supplies.

A survey from JCMHC shows that 71% of the center's 59 staff members have had one or more clients decline treatment within the last six months due to the lack of available pet care.

“Our pets are family, and no one should have to decide between getting help or keeping their pet,” JCMHC Director Tim DeWeese said in a statement. “Providing this resource for the first time to those seeking mental health services in our community will make care more accessible and help save lives.”