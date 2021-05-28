Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Johnson County mental health officials offering gunlocks at vaccine clinics

items.[0].image.alt
2003 Getty Images
William Thomas Cain/Getty Images
HAMBURG, PA - SEPTEMBER 17: Bob Colden places gun locks on guns for sale at Cabela's September 17, 2003 in Hamburg, Pennsylvania. Cabela's 250,000 square foot first retail outlet on the east coast features a 55,000 gallon walk through aquarium, a 30-foot-tall conservation mountain with game trophies in their own natural habitat, a trophy deer museum, indoor archery range, fly-fishing shop, and a world class gun library. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)
Background checks, a metric for gun sales, hit all-time high
Posted at 11:51 AM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 12:51:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mental health leaders in Johnson County, Kansas, hope a new program to provide gunlocks to residents seeking mental health services will help promote firearm safety.

In a news release Friday morning, the Johnson County Mental Health Center announced a partnership with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment that will provide free gunlocks and other resources to residents seeking services at the county’s vaccine clinic and the main health clinic in Olathe.

Officials hope the program can take advantage of residents accessing vaccine-related services and use that interaction to provide other services as well.

“You can’t separate physical health from mental health or mental health from physical health,” JCMHC Director Tim DeWeese said in the release. “People are getting the vaccine to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community. Our hope is that people will take home a gunlock to do the same.”

Johnson County Suicide Prevention Coalition Chair Sondra Wallace hopes the partnership can meet residents where they’re at.

“This is exactly why we are offering gunlocks at vaccine clinics; it’s the best way for us to reach diverse community members with helpful resources,” Wallace said.

More information about the partnership is available online.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!