KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a woman missing since July 23.

Kathy Dawson, 50, was last seen west of Leeton, Missouri, on SW Missouri 2 Highway near 171 Road, according to the sheriff's office.

Dawson is white, five-feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Dawson should 911.

