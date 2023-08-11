Johnson County neighbors doing what they can to help fallen Fairway officer's family

MISSION, Kan. — For 5 years, Bernie Lee has set up her Mission Market booth in Johnson County with people she's come to cherish.

“It’s just a real community here,” said Bernie Lee.

But that community suffered a shattering loss Sunday.

“Sunday morning, I was on my porch,” she said. “I live in Roeland Park and I heard the sirens going and going and going.”

Police officers were going to a Mission Quik Trip where Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald had been killed in a shooting inside the store.

“When I heard what happened, it just hit me and I couldn’t believe it," Lee said. "I heard he was only 29. Fairway is such a small police force anyway and he leaves behind 2 young children and his wife and it just broke my heart. So I had to do something.”

Lee’s ‘something’ came easy.

All proceeds from the sale of her $10 prints on Thursday went to Officer Oswald’s family.

“I was posting it all over social media," she said. "I have to get as many sales as I can for this family."

There were plenty of customers ready to donate.

“I think this is a wonderful, wonderful cause. Thanks!” said one woman who donated to the Fairway officer’s family. “This family deserves the very best for such a young officer. I will remember why I purchased it; to help this family.”

Lee raised more than $350 for Officer Oswald's family at Mission's Market.

People lining up to acknowledge a loss in the community is what Fairway wants to see Friday night.

A candlelight parade will wind through Overland Park, Mission, Fairway and Prairie Village.

“They were out of blue ribbon. Hobby Lobby sold all of the blue ribbons,” Lee said. “I hope to see thousands of people coming out to support the officer and his family. I just can’t stop thinking about his young wife and kids and what they are missing out on for the rest of their lives.”