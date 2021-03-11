Johnson County Old Settlers Association cancels 2021 festival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Construction, not COVID-19, canceled this year's Johnson County Old Settlers event.

The parade, funnel cakes and carnival rides will have to wait for 2022.

"We came to the difficult decision because of the construction being done in the downtown area," the Johnson County Old Settlers Association said in a statement posted to Facebook Wednesday night. "After looking over the plans for the demolition of the old courthouse and timeline of its completion and the building of the apartments in the location where the library was, we felt we could not proceed with the year's Old Settlers event."

The three-day event draws thousands each year to downtown Olathe.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced last year's cancellation of the celebration.

The association's news release states this is just the third cancellation in the 123 years of the Old Settlers event.