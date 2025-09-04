Johnson County Old Settlers Festival returns with new support from Downtown Olathe businesses

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

One of Johnson County's longest-running traditions returns this weekend as the Old Settlers Festival kicks off in Olathe with carnival rides, vendors and family-friendly activities.

For the first time in the festival's history, organizers are adding a beer garden for adult attendees. The new attraction is sponsored by Austin's Bar & Grill, a restaurant set to open in downtown Olathe in 2026.

Another new addition to Downtown Olathe, Pizza 51, will be serving breakfast for the parade on Saturday.

Lauren Arntsen with the Johnson County Old Settlers Association said these additions represent growing local business support for the event and reflect ongoing downtown development.

"Austin's is actually going to be joining the downtown area about this time next year, and they wanted to really get involved in the community and really know what this area is about," Arntsen said. "So they decided that they wanted to sponsor the beer garden, first ever for us, and it's gonna be over by the large stage. It'll be the only place that you can consume alcohol."

If you plan to head to the festival, here’s what you need to know before you go:

