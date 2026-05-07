Johnson County prosecutors drop case against Chiefs assistant coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County District Court judge on Thursday dismissed a criminal charge against a Kansas City Chiefs coach.

Last month , Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach David Lee Merritt, Sr., was charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery in connection with an incident on April 22 in Overland Park.

On Thursday, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office made a motion for the case to be dismissed. Judge Curtis M. Sample issued the order to dismiss on Thursday afternoon.

“On the motion of Plaintiff now sustained, this case is hereby dismissed by the court without prejudice and judgment is entered against the Plaintiff for costs herein if not paid forthwith,” the judge wrote in the order.

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