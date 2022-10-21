Watch Now
Johnson County reports Konnech allowed third-party access to election worker information

Charlie Keegan
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Johnson County officials announced Friday that Konnech allowed a third-party vendor to access PollChief, which the county uses to store election worker information.

The county had been looking into whether any election workers' information was compromised after the CEO of Konnech was arrested. Konnech distributes and sells PollChief.

Eugene Yu, the CEO of Konnech, was arrested on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information of election workers on Oct. 4.

"Without our approval, Konnech provided a third-party vendor access to PollChief for software development and technical support," the county said in a statement.

Still, the county said no "evidence of malicious activity was found."

The county said that less than 10% — or 825 out of 9,800 — of Johnson County election workers' records in PollChief contained a driver's license number.

Because a driver license is considered personal identifying information under Kansas statute, the county is contacting those whose license was accessed.

In addition, the county said it's transferred the PollChief management system from Konnech Inc. to servers under the county's government.

"As a reminder, the PollChief system is an election worker management and administration system," the county said in a release. "It is not and has never been connected to the county’s voting machines or any vote tabulation, voter registration, financial or any county systems."


