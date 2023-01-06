Watch Now
Johnson County resident claims $92M Powerball jackpot

Keith Srakocic/AP
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 5:46 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 18:46:45-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County resident started their new year off with a $92 million Powerball jackpot win, the Kansas Lottery announced Friday.

Purchased at the Cosentino’s Price Chopper at 119th Street in Overland Park, the winning ticket displayed 7-28-62-63-64 with a Powerball 10.

The resident, who has chosen to remain anonymous, waited weeks before claiming the prize to confer with a financial advisor, per Kansas Lottery.

“We have taken a lot of time to make sure that the winnings will go to the right places so that it doesn’t get wasted,” the winner said in a Kansas Lottery statement. “We know exactly what we’re going to do with most of the money, which is why we’ve waited to come in to claim it.”

Part of the preparation included deciding to take the one-time payment sum of $47,309,601.39.

The winner says plans for the jackpot include donating to charity, sharing with family and funding a vacation to Europe and Central America.

