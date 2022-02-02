Johnson County residents prepare for winter weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As winter weather heads into the Kansas City area, officials and residents in Johnson County are busy preparing.

“We’ve had our eyes on this system for the last several days,” Trent Pittman, Johnson County Assistant Director of Community Preparedness said. “This is one of the biggest snow events we’ve had.”

Many in Johnson County are counting down the hours until fresh snowfall.

“I had to buy some de-icer fluid,” Sierra Berry said.

Pittman is tracking weather patterns, street cameras, road crews and emergency services.

He says if more people can stay off the roads in the morning, the quicker road crews can clear them.

“Snow crews across Johnson County have this down,” Pittman said. “The routes, they know which type of material to put down on the roads. This is one storm that’s fortunately not sneaking up on anybody.”

Pittman said you can’t count out drivers doing their part too.

“People are buying wiper blades, it’s really amazing how bad some people’s wiper blades get before they replace them,” Brady Williams, with Advanced Auto Parts said. “Lots of ice scrapers, the windshield de-icer.”

“I picked up a spark plug, simple as that,” one person told KSHB 41 News. “The snow blower wasn’t running very well and I have to move some snow.”

“This is kind of that sweet spot for an event where it’s still sizeable, people can get out and enjoy it," Pittman said. "But it’s also one where if you can stay at home and enjoy it from home, that will be the safest choice."

Berry said that won't be an option for her as she prepares for the morning rush hour.

“The grind doesn’t stop, we have to keep working unfortunately,” Berry said. “Be slow, take your time, leave early and be safe.”