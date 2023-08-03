Johnson County sending out estimated tax notices to clarify rate increases

OLATHE, Kan. — In an effort to clarify changes in tax amounts and levy rates, Johnson County is sending out more than 240,000 estimated property tax notices to property owners.

It's required by Kansas law, and is the second year all Kansas counties have sent the notices.

Amy Meeker-Berg, the Johnson County Clerk, says the notices show a revenue neutral rate, which is what taxing authorities would need to levy to keep taxes the same as last year.

“An estimate, it gives them a good idea of what is being proposed," she said.

It also shows the tax authority's proposed changes, with a "yes" or "no" if they plan on increases.

The notices also provides the times, dates and locations for public hearings that will be held by each taxing authority that's decided to increase taxes by exceeding the revenue neutral rate.

"Definitely the intent is transparency, it’s engagement at the local level," she said.

The notices will be sent out to property owners on or before Aug 10.

—