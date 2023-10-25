Watch Now
Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden will face republican challenger in re-election bid next year

KSHB
Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden doubled down on claims the 2020 election was rigged in a recent video while still refusing to address other outside inquiries about the investigation he launched and oversees.
Posted at 10:54 AM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 11:54:57-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County, Kansas, Election Office records indicate that incumbent Sheriff Calvin Hayden will face a challenger in his bid for re-election next year.

Republican Doug Bedford has filed to run against Hayden in next year’s election, according to online reports.

While Hayden hasn’t officially filed for re-election, a sheriff’s department spokesperson confirmed Wednesday the sheriff plans to run for a third term.

“Sheriff Hayden is going to file for reelection for Johnson County Sheriff, and he has no other comment at this time.”

Bedford has an extensive history working in the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office between 1997 and 2021, with the last four years in the position of undersheriff.

Hayden has faced criticism from county officials for his investigation of alleged voter fraud from the 2020 elections.

