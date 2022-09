KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is searching for the owner of four horses that were located in the county.

The horses were located near 199th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Aubry, Kansas, according to the sheriff's office.

Two images shared by the office show that three of the horses are brown and one is a grayish color. Two of the brown horses can be seen with white facial markings.

Deputies say anyone with information is asked to call 913-782-0720.