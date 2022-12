KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County, Kansas, sheriff’s deputy escaped serious injury Thursday after a car crashed into his patrol vehicle.

The department posted on its Facebook page a photo of the damaged car, which was struck from behind by a vehicle they say was driving too fast for the conditions.

The car belonged to a lieutenant in the department.

Damage to the car included the rear portion of the vehicle. The rear window was also broken in the crash.

—