Johnson County Sheriff’s office hosting shootout to raise money for Special Olympics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians will have no shortage of things to do this weekend with the 2023 NFL Draft in town.

They’ll also be able to participate in a shootout fundraiser on Saturday, April 29 for the Special Olympics of Kansas, hosted by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

The event, now in its 10th year, is described as one of the largest in the nation.

Registration is capped at 300 participants. Registration is available online.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Shelby Colburn says organizers are hoping to raise $15,000 at this year’s event. She says the event has raised more than $108,000 in its history.

The event is slated for 8 to 10 a.m. at the Mill Creek Rifle Club, 7215 Gardner Rd., De Soto, Kansas.

